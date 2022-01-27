Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

