Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

