Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

