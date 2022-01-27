Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

