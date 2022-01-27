Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $256.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average of $264.38. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

