MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNW shares. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

RNW opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

