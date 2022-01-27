MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 123,000 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 64.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Affimed by 173.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth $340,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $391.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.52. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

