Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.
Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $27.43.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
