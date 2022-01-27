Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

