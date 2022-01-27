Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 6,000.0% in January

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 36,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.17. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 37.56%.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

