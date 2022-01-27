National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price target on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.75.

FTS opened at C$58.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market cap of C$27.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

