National Bank Financial Trims Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price to C$4.30

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.
About Chorus Aviation
