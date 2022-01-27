National Bank Financial Trims Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price to C$4.30

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

