National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.03 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NATI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

