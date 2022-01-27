Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1,370.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.16% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 632,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $78.10. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,649. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.