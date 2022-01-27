Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.67. 697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.50 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

