Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,448,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $69.87.

