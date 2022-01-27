Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,476. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61.

