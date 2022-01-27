Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 904 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 56,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

