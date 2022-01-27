NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RBSPF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.85.
NatWest Group Company Profile
