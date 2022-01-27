NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBSPF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.85.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

