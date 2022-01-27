Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

