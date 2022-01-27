New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 142,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.