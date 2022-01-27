New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FXLV stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

F45 Training Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

