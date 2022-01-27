New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 7,489 EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVgo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Research analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.