New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,165.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

