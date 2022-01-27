New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $91,000 in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,183,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.