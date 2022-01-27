New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $96,000 in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce stock opened at 11.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.49. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41.
In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.85.
EverCommerce Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM).
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.