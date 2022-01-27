New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $96,000 in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce stock opened at 11.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.49. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.85.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

