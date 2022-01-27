New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVLO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

