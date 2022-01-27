New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:AHT opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $264.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($45.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

