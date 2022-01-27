New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

