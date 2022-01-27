Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 1,075.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 163,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

