NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,252 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $243,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.64 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.