NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

NEE stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

