Niall Wass Purchases 2,640 Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) insider Niall Wass purchased 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,792.23).

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 304.60 ($4.11) on Thursday. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 279.80 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 190.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.