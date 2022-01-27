Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

KL stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 60,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

