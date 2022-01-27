Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,040,000 after buying an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,337. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

