Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 31,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,008. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

