Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $492,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.30. 34,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,893. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

