Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 83,300 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,821,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 136,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 80,893 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

SU traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 403,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,459. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

