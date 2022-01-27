Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.14

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 5688833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $94,399,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 3,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 2,955,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

