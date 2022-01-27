Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.30). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.21), with a volume of 344,903 shares.

NXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.26) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of £252.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 312.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

