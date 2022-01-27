Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.03 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.95 and a 200 day moving average of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.39.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.