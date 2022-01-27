Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

