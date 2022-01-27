Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Reduced by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $403.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.99 by $0.01. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.