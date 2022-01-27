Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.15

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.15 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 185.10 ($2.50), with a volume of 2337706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.90 ($3.22).

The firm has a market cap of £127.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

