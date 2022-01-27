NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 115303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.94. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$280,511.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,584.71. Also, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$190,226.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,503,450.61. Insiders sold 334,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,795 in the last 90 days.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

