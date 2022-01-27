Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

