NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $61.45 on Thursday. NVE has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NVE by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NVE by 326.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in NVE by 232.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

