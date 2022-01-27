O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,207 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $22,616,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

