O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $147,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $715.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $149.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

