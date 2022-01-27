O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $66.05 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

