O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 44.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.25 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

